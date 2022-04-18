Remove double quotes in results
Rahul Ramani: Hi I want to remove " symbol. I remove : using this. I also want to remove " symbol Instead of I use but seen error like this. how to remove " ?
string sep_for_limit = "\"";
String Type
The string type is used for storing text strings. A text string is a sequence of characters in the Unicode format with the final zero at the end of it. A string constant can be assigned to a string variable. A string constant is a sequence of Unicode characters enclosed in double quotes: "This is a string constant".
If you need to include a double quote (") into a string, the backslash character (\) must be put before it. Any special character constants can be written in a string, if the backslash character (\) is typed before them.
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Hi I want to remove " symbol.
I remove : using this
I also want to remove " symbol
Instead of
I use
but seen error like this
how to remove " ?