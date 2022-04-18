Remove double quotes in results

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Hi I want to remove " symbol.

I remove : using this

Print("Raw results are : ",result[21]);

         string sep_for_limit =  ":";
         ushort l_sep;
         l_sep =  StringGetCharacter(sep_for_limit,0);
         string ltp[];
         int p=StringSplit(result[21],l_sep,ltp);
         
         if(p>0)
           {
            for(int i=0; i<p; i++)
              {
               PrintFormat("result[%d]=%s",i,ltp[i]);
              }
           }


I also want to remove " symbol

Instead of 

string sep_for_limit =  ":";

I use 

string sep_for_limit =  """;

but seen error like this

how to remove " ?

[Deleted]  
Rahul Ramani: Hi I want to remove " symbol. I remove : using this. I also want to remove " symbol Instead of I use but seen error like this. how to remove " ? 
string sep_for_limit = "\"";

String Type

The string type is used for storing text strings. A text string is a sequence of characters in the Unicode format with the final zero at the end of it. A string constant can be assigned to a string variable. A string constant is a sequence of Unicode characters enclosed in double quotes: "This is a string constant".

If you need to include a double quote (") into a string, the backslash character (\) must be put before it. Any special character constants can be written in a string, if the backslash character (\) is typed before them.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Thanks Friend

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