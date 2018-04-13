Investing properly or preserving a capital of 1,000,000 USD - page 7
C-4:It was noticed by him that while the price of gold futures was rising, the price of his "gold" was standing still.And when the price of gold dropped slightly from its next global high, the brutal spread on its paper gold became even wider.
So you're saying that the price in Sber is in no way tied to the rate of real gold?
look at the dynamics of the price of gold in Sberbank (OMC) from July to September
http://www.sberbank.ru/moscow/ru/quotes/metals/timeline/?qid190=1
and it's not the spread that's going up, it's the price per gram that's going down.
Here come the sensible thoughts! -)
That's why we need diversification by country and continent.
Also, read the first post more carefully, because you are going in the wrong direction a bit.
It follows from your words that those who do not have a million go to this forum, and those who have it do not use the Internet (because others will think that he does not have it) - smoke a banbook and lay a vegetable on a sun bed somewhere in the Bahamas. -)))
Don't get me wrong. Those who have a billion quid have the Internet, but they don't sit on forums like this.
What and where they do is your imagination and fantasy.
the internet is such an interesting thing - it saves everything and you can find everything if you want to.
If you want to, you can find everything:
It is strange that the author does not plan to invest his money in Forex, but as a PAMM manager on the contrary, he agitates investors.
Reminds me of a ship captain commanding his Titanic remotely, navigating the land.
The author has lost 2 of his PAMM accounts. obviously, along with the funds of his subscribers
He has a third one, but he hides the statistics, so it makes no sense to guess how much and what is the yield there.
Procreate\ children and invest in their brains.
All deposits up to 700,000 are insured.
The main task and goal is elementary preservation of capital, getting returns is not the main goal.
To keep it, you need a return at least not lower than inflation (or even possible devaluation or some other force majeure). So you have to try and make money anyway.
Diversification is right, but the money here is not that big. If you look at Russian realities, you can take real estate. But, first, find something not overvalued (as an option at the stage of construction at a reliable developer, but there's a risk), and secondly, something liquid and preferably with a claim to elite. Here we need to run around and think carefully. The rental will bring up to 10% per annum (if we are talking about residential) and up to 20% for commercial, and invested funds are insured against all kinds of monetary alterations. But you have to keep your hand on the pulse here.
Pulled up my tax return for 2008. Sberbank. MLA. Gold. Bought on September 17 at RUB 649, sold on October 02 at RUB 708.
Your friend's mistake was seeking advice from a man without studying his tax return. 95% lose, and only 5% win - and always will - in any market with floating yields.
And the fact that he did not gamble on the exchange is a wise thing to do, otherwise his losses would have been more substantial.
Tax returns, please. And the keys to your Ferrari in the mail, if you can. After all, you know how to buy at near minimums! - With such a skill you'll make money on any car.
And seriously - do not boast about one successful deal, hinting transparently that you are in the chosen 5%.
Correction. Not currencies, but currency pairs. Just a basket of currencies will never be market-neutral.
