Advertising. Product Announcements and Releases for the Market. - page 8

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abolk:

I haven't gone anywhere. It's just that you often mention me where I should and where I shouldn't. You're provoking me. You know I'm not going to get away with it. But there's a team of moderators. That's why I'm leaving.

Andrey Nikolayevich, when I read you, I always think of that cat

 
Mischek:

Andrei Nikolaevich, when I read you, I always think of that cat

I cry.
 
Mischek:

Andrei Nikolaevich, when I read you, I always think of that cat

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