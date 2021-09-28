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I haven't gone anywhere. It's just that you often mention me where I should and where I shouldn't. You're provoking me. You know I'm not going to get away with it. But there's a team of moderators. That's why I'm leaving.
Andrey Nikolayevich, when I read you, I always think of that cat
Andrei Nikolaevich, when I read you, I always think of that cat
Andrei Nikolaevich, when I read you, I always think of that cat