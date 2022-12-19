Not seeing that little smiley face when I load my EA on the chart
Augustinas Dabužinskas:
Does anyone knows how to fix the thing that I'm not seeing that little smiley face when I load my EA on the chart? I think this might be the reason that bot didn't place a single trade over past 2 days.
Hello.
Does anyone knows how to fix the thing that I'm not seeing that little smiley face when I load my EA on the chart? I think this might be the reason that bot didn't place a single trade over past 2 days.
I'm not sure if you guys can see it, but I attached a screenshot what it shows instead.
Thanks!
That's the smiling face equivalent for MT5, your EA is active, so check your settings for not placing trades.
Did you find out what is the equivalent symbol of Smiley in MT5? What is the symbol for Happy Face and what is the symbol for Sad Face?
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Hello.
Does anyone knows how to fix the thing that I'm not seeing that little smiley face when I load my EA on the chart? I think this might be the reason that bot didn't place a single trade over past 2 days.
I'm not sure if you guys can see it, but I attached a screenshot what it shows instead.
Thanks!