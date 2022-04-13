About Signal：Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics.

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Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics.

What is the reason for prompting the above content under the signal?

And，The previous data are no longer counted into the overall data. What factors lead to it.

Thanks, everyone


 
This is the warning of automated robot which detect that trading style was changed.
You can read this thread (about abnormal monthly growth and more) -  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/293903
Signals - Reliability
Signals - Reliability
  • 2018.12.07
  • www.mql5.com
How do I understand the Reliability Index for Signal providers...
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