Examples: ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 2
Nice work...the programming is quite complex.....and so are the uses. How do Imake the indicator stop redrawing? tanx
hello everybody! thoroughly enjoyed your work and think you're a very talented programmer!
I want your help for setting up a bookmark with triangles, as shown in the figure below, three signals using fractals. being a first fractal down to the first tip of the triangle and other fractal up to the second point, ending with a fractal down to a value 50% higher than the first signal.
already thanks Felipe Wolff
I want your help for setting up a bookmark with triangles, as shown in the figure below, three signals using fractals. being a first fractal down to the first tip of the triangle and other fractal up to the second point, ending with a fractal down to a value 50% higher than the first signal.
already thanks Felipe Wolff
http://forum.mql4.com/40261
osaze:If there exists a real non-repainting ZigZag indicator, then it means that the Forex market is predictable! Thus, there is no way to stop the indicator from redrawing unless you accept a non-perfect ZigZag shape (false signals) on the chart.
Nice work...the programming is quite complex.....and so are the uses. How do Imake the indicator stop redrawing? tanx
Is there a way to convert this code to mql5?
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New article ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 2 has been published:
ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 2 - Description of Embedded Tools
Due to the programming language, MQL4, embedded in the MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal it is possible to create various indicators. Some of them may be sophisticated and others may be very simple. It all depends on the developer's imagination. The article describes the way of developing a sophisticated program. It describes, if I may say so, an indicator platform - the ZUP. The article also gives a brief description of graphical tools embedded in the ZUP. ZUP is permanently updated. We describe in this article graphical tools for ZUP_v63.
Author: Eugeni Neumoin