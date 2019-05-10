Examples: MQL4 Language for Newbies. Difficult Questions in Simple Phrases.
Great article, thank you very much!
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hi author,
you had a typo in ArrayDimension section :
int array1D[15]; int array4D[3][3][3]; // --> it should be array3D[3][3][3]; ArrayDimension(array1D); // get 1 ArrayDimension(array3D); // 3
Thank you.
Keep the good work.
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New article MQL4 Language for Newbies. Difficult Questions in Simple Phrases. has been published:
This is the second article from the series "MQL4 Language for Newbies". Now we will examine more complex and advanced constructions of the language, learn new options and see, how they can be applied in everyday practice. You will get acquainted with a new cycle type 'while', new condition type 'switch', operators 'break' and 'continue'. Besides you will learn to write your own functions and work with multidimensional arrays. And for a dessert I have prepared an explanation about a preprocessor.
This is the second article from the series "MQL4 Language for Newbies". The first article "MQL4 Language for Newbies. Introduction" described what can be done using MQL4, we learned to write simple scripts, studied out what a variable is, learned to work with variables, analysed functions, arrays, built-in arrays and variables, cycles 'for' and simple and complex conditions. Now we will examine more complex and advanced constructions of the language, learn new options and see, how they can be applied in everyday practice. You will get acquainted with a new cycle type 'while', new condition type 'switch', operators 'break' and 'continue'. Besides you will learn to write your own functions and work with multidimensional arrays. And for a dessert I have prepared an explanation about a preprocessor.
Author: Antoniuk Oleg