Features of the mql5 language, subtleties and tricks - page 243
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maybe then:
Nope, doesn't work. (((
Nope, it's not working. (((
It works very accurately. I use this. You can convert the value to ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK
It works very accurately. I use this. You can convert the value to ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK
Nope, it's not working. (((
The brackets are missing, the remainder on division by 7 is taken from the number converted to uchar type.
There's no such thing as "very precise." Either it's always accurate or it's not. It's like a second fresh herring. What period did you test it on? I couldn't do it.
What do you mean, what period? The function just returns the day of the week. What does that have to do with the period? Put any time and you get the day of the week.
Put your date of birth and you get the day of the week of your birth.
Or here's the day of the week by candle time
The brackets are missing, the remainder on when dividing by 7 is taken from a number cast to uchar type.
It's all there. I just replaced 24*60*60 to my liking.
Results above...
Note how long I've been using this formula since
Everything in there is sufficient. I just replaced the 24*60*60 to my liking.
results above...
Notice how long I've been using this formula.
There is no error in the screen! Take a good look. I pointed out the error.
The brackets are missing, the remainder on when dividing by 7 is taken from a number cast to uchar type.
There's no error on the screen! Take a good look. I pointed out the error.
Well, I showed the full code of the function too. Again:
I agree with you, though. Perhaps Nikolai wrote from memory and made an inaccuracy. But it is not quite right to say that it does not work.
What do you mean "on what period"? The function just returns the day of the week. What does period have to do with it? Put any time and you get the day of the week.
Put the date of your birth and get the day of the week of your birth.
Or here's the day of the week by candle time