Want to team up?
tseby: creating profitable Binary Options Bot.
IMHO: The best bets in a casino is Craps pass line with double odds, around 0.6%. One of the worst is American Roulette at 5.26%. Binary Options are at 30%! Forget them.
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Hello. I am a begginer trader and programmer. I am looking for people or a person who is interested in creating profitable Binary Options Bot.
So far I've been writing in mql4 (2 months) and java (4 months).
Bot (indicator) that I'm talking about is already capable of basic BO functionality, for example:
able of placing a bet with chosen experation time; can be tested in mt4 strategy tester; can calcualte pin-bars (code can be altered); can define highs and lows(code can be altered).
Bot is based on idicator template to work with buffers. Right now it works with a set of basic indicators and some of my ideas.
If you have ideas and want to work with someone and not alone we can do it together and reach our goal faster! (i hope you speak english or russian)
If you have a profitable BO strategy I will automate it for free (as mt4 EA or idicator).