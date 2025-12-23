Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 940

Aleksey Vyazmikin:

That is, they change regardless of history, i.e. Q1 2016 is not like Q1 2017?

And fractals, so I have almost a fractal system for measuring price fluctuations in the range of 1 hour, 4 hours, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month. The planned fluctuation scale is calculated and we look where the price is at the moment(at what level).

it's not fractal))

It's just that every quarter the patterns change, sometimes drastically.

i.e. there is a high probability that the system will break down at the joints
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

it's not fractal ))

Just every new quarter the patterns change, sometimes drastically

How not fractal, small TF in my system is similar to large, or vice versa as you like, it is a fractal. But the frequency of similarities is not known, because it is defined by the function.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:


I.e. there is high probability of the system breaking down at the joints

I see, but fundamentally it should work :) Probably the quarter is one trend movement, and when this movement changes the system breaks down...

Aleksey Vyazmikin:

I see, but fundamentally it should work :) Probably the quarter is one trend movement, and when this movement changes the system breaks down...

Fundamental reasons - expirations, etc. Annuals are reports, as a rule.

Where there is a transfer of cash, there is always a change in the conjuncture.

I'd like to play with a search for cycles and google them. That would know when to train correctly, from what dates and to what

The main reason for the absence of stationary regularities is the constant change of capitalization and capital flows. Big capital flows rarely and slowly.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Has anyone been able to achieve an error of 0.2 or 0.3 on the OOS? Moreover, it often works on OOS

But the difference of 2-2.5 times as much as trayne strains me

I can not figure out when to finish development and begin in practice))


In Vladimir's articles
elibrarius:
In Vladimir's articles.

What architecture? Can you give me a link?

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

On what architecture? Can you give me a link?

Both on Darch and on Elm - https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/vlad1949/publications - starting from the 4th article and continuing with Acc results of about 70% and higher.
Well you've read it all...
Vladimir Perervenko
Vladimir Perervenko
  • www.mql5.com
Мы продолжаем строить ансамбли. Теперь к bagging-ансамблю, созданному ранее, добавим обучаемый объединитель — глубокую нейросеть. Одна нейросеть объединяет 7 лучших выходов ансамбля после обрезки. Вторая принимает на вход все 500 выходов ансамбля, обрезает и объединяет их. Нейросети будем строить с... Глубокие нейросети (Часть VI). Ансамбль...
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

Fundamental reasons - expirations, etc. Annual reports, as a rule.

Where there is a transfer of cash, the conjuncture is always changing.

I would like to play with a search for cycles, google it. That would know when to train correctly, from what dates and to what

The main reason for the absence of stationary regularities is the constant change of capitalization and capital flows. Big capital flows rarely and slowly.

Then it turns out that we have to increase the amount of data to search for such cycles, and do not sample for a year, but for 2-3 years and add numbers of months...

elibrarius:
Both on Darch and on Elm - https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/vlad1949/publications - from the 4th article onwards the results in Acc are about 70% and higher.
Well you all read it...

not bad:

Yes, I read it, but diagonally, because I don't want to use R, it's not that much of a sporting interest.)

Aleksey Vyazmikin:

Then it turns out that you have to increase the amount of data to search for such cycles, and do not sample for a year, but for 2-3 years, add numbers of months...

I'm not sure, there's not much information on this.

But it turns out, for example, that if I sample the last quarter of the year, it works fine for the whole year, and then it breaks down...

something like that...

if short-term, it works for about 3 months, and then it breaks down ... i.e. again we get into a cycle, but quarterly

