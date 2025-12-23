Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 400
I find out how each network works separately. And what to get from their outputs is a matter of taste.)
By the way, looking at the code from your file - there is a different formula, not as in the article, i.e. n
So maybe not 3 inputs (as in the original formula), but still 8... I don't understand the essence of the new formula yet.
You're reading the wrong article :) here
These are different jobs. There is no need to combine them.
into a variable
v0=blah blah blah blah
v1=blah blah blah blah
v2=blah blah blah blah
v3=blah blah blah blah
v4=blah blah blah blah
v5=blah blah blah blah
v6=blah blah blah blah
v7=blah blah blah blah
the values of the inputs are recorded. then the whole thing is fed into the function
Reshetov:
VS Two-class decision forest & logistic regression:
Well, Reshetov wins by a landslide
Reshetov:
If you ran dataset Hard, then the result is not very good - I have 72% of generalization, by the way take the model, which I have already calculated from the HARD.mql file and compare it. And what does it mean to win in the dry, I confess it is difficult to interpret the result.
This is a cutscene, which I have attached. See True positives and True negatives, i.e. the number of successful predictions for buy and sell, R. successfully predicted more, 65% against 45% by other models. I.e. his model would give profit and others would give loss.
I would expand the neuron to 10 inputs...
But we need to add rules to 1024:
r0 = (1 - A) * (1 - B) * (1 - C) * p0
r1 = (1 - A) * (1 - B) * C * p1
r2 = (1 - A) * B * (1 - C) * p2
r3 = (1 - A) * B * C * p3
r4 = A * (1 - B) * (1 - C) * p4
r5 = A * (1 - B) * C * p5
r6 = A * B * (1 - C) * p6
r7 = A * B * C * p7
.....
r1023 =
It's scary :D
Ahem, ahem.... really does look, i would even say scary.....
I hope this wasn't manually compiled? Was it somehow in cycles? By hand it would take more than one hour...
I think you can make mistakes by hand...
Scary and a little useless, because in the optimizer will be very long :) in the cloud still can