Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2251
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map the series into another space (distribution?)
Well, yes, to another space, I don't know about distribution...
Why class labels? Why coders?
Yes, to another space, I don't know about the distribution.
Why class labels? Why coders?
you need good sell examples and buy examples, so the labels
that's the distribution of points in that space, usually multivariate normal is chosen
it probably won't work, but it's fun.
What will you do if next year the pattern changes? Nothing, you can't get it out of the current year.
You have to take the whole history, break it down into clusters, equalize the number of samples in each cluster, then generate examples from them and train them. This will be +- steady, in theory.
You need good sell and buy examples, so the marks
are the distribution of points in this space, usually ..............
Well yes, I agree the specific idea is so-so....
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What's your robot on the distributions?
Well, yes, I agree the specific idea is so-so....
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What's your robot on distributions?
the idea is cool, on normal data, not random
It only works on euros, not so much on others.
I put the coder instead of gmm, haven't finished yet.
Kak prikrepiti instrument BTC/USD?
coder instead of gmm. Training 2 months, test 5 years.
It's a bit harder to pick up the architecture. Single layer didn't work well at all, added a 2nd layer, got better
Regular feedforward layers.
coder instead of gmm. Training 2 months, test 5 years.
It's a bit harder to pick up the architecture. Single layer didn't work well at all, added a 2nd layer, got better
I'm just using the usual feedforward layers.
I have a feeling that the graph is smoother with gmm...
Why do you need a neuron? Can you explain the block diagram?
a single layer can only solve linear problems
It seems to me that the graph is smoother with gmm ...
Why is there a neuron at all can you explain the block diagram
One layer can only solve linear problems
I expected more from them
The encoder is a neuronics
still can not understand a damn thing, but here's the structure of it
the coder is a neuron.
seriously? ))))) are you kidding me or what? ))
you wouldn't understand a thing.
That's why I'm telling you in simple terms, what do you expect, why should it work in your opinion, the block diagram is perfect...
And the code is not familiar with the Bible in a language that is not familiar, of course, it's hard to understand
seriously? ))))) are you kidding me or what? ))
That's why I say in simple terms, what did you expect, why it should work in your opinion, the block diagram is perfect ...
It's hard to understand the code in a language you're not familiar with.
I mean, are you kidding me?