Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 217
I hear you, I disagree, but it's my opinion and not necessarily the right one
Are there statistics on these "true" levels?
Actually, there are some statistics.
The picture shows the dynamics of price movement probability distributions from time. The calculation is based on real quotes. To simplify the construction the beginning of quotes is reduced to zero.
X - time, Y - price, Z - probability density function. Peaks are maxima of probability distribution. Apparently they are understood as levels.
The quotes go basically from peak to peak.
Who are they? :)What are the levels as you see them? ))
Lydi, the cat works from levels.
You know the levels.) I just showed an objective picture.
You give statistics about levels, but I know what you mean by levels, right? :) already funny.
All right, let it not be levels, I don't care. It says in the picture - the maximums of the probability distribution.)
You can't calculate them yourself, as you wrote.)
no statistics because I can't write it down so far, as I wrote earlier, I can show you real trades from my diary, if you really want to proufe so much
what's the point of telling me that?
What's the point of asking me questions if you know everything?)
Are you scattered?
No, we're not scattered... I just understand that we think differently, even if I start straining and proving yours, you'll prove yours and the result will be stupid, shitty, banal argument, like the one that was about stat. In fact nobody needs this argument, its essence or result, in the end everyone will make the same, so I'll just refrain knowing how it will end...
I've written before.
You understand perfectly well that it is impossible to prove presence or absence of "higher forces" by something controlling in principle. In them it is possible only to believe - as you, or not to believe.
By the way, I wasn't even planning to change your mind).
And that's what we agreed on, isn't it? And in fact, I was answeringDimitri).
Yes, and not 7 pages, just one).