The indicator mark has a problem.

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Hello


I installed the indicator, the mark is as in the picture. how should i fix it

indicator name : kg-support-and-resistance-indicator

program : mt4


Thank you




 

There is nothing wrong with this indicator.

Do you have "Wingdings font" on your pc? If not, try installing it.

You can find it easily on Google.
 
Nagisa Unada #:

There is nothing wrong with this indicator.

Do you have "Wingdings font" on your pc? If not, try installing it.

You can find it easily on Google.

Thank you

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