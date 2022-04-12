The indicator mark has a problem.
There is nothing wrong with this indicator.
Do you have "Wingdings font" on your pc? If not, try installing it.
You can find it easily on Google.
Nagisa Unada #:
There is nothing wrong with this indicator.
Do you have "Wingdings font" on your pc? If not, try installing it.
You can find it easily on Google.
Thank you
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Hello
I installed the indicator, the mark is as in the picture. how should i fix it
indicator name : kg-support-and-resistance-indicator
program : mt4
Thank you