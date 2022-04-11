Indicator sudenly plots arrows all over the chart, It occurs more frecuently in M1
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int max = rates_total - prev_calculated - lookback;
After the first run max is always negative, nothing happens.
Do your lookbacks correctly #9 — #14 & #19
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if(tipo == "ST") STBuffer[index]=price; else HMBuffer[index]=price;You never initialize them to EMPTY_VALUE.
William Roeder #:
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After the first run max is always negative, nothing happens.
Do your lookbacks correctly #9 — #14 & #19
- You never initialize them to EMPTY_VALUE.
Thx a lot. I will take a look at the posts to work it out.
Rodolfo.
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Hi, please your help with this:
My indicators suddenly starts to plot the arrow marks all over the chart. The indicator fails more often in M1 timeframe, but it also happens in higher timeframes if i let it run long enough.
If i reset the indicator or recompile it, it re-deploys itself and all seems fine again.
I do not experience this with the indicators that MT4 has as standard, for example fractals, so i assume is my code.
Attached you can see an image of the indicator when it fails and after i reset it. I'm also attaching the code of the indicator.
Thank you very much!
Rodolfo.