MY robot is suddenly hedging trades and increasing lot sizes but i don't seem to find why it's doing that from the code, is it a bug can someone help please
- OOP vs procedural programming
- Errors, bugs, questions
- Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
You created this code using the 'MQL Wizard: File' program
The principles of operation of such Expert Advisors are described in the article: MQL5 Wizard: New Version
You also need to know the differences between the two types of trading accounts: netting and hedging ( Basic Principles - Trading Operations )
yes i created using mql wizard, from the information and cross checking the code it must be opening one trade at a time with fixed lot, even when i back test , but in real chart sometimes it start opening opposite trades to the current but with higher lot size, i wanted to understand if there is an error somewhere in the code, because from the article of new version and other mql5 wizard articles i don't see information relating to my problem
