MY robot is suddenly hedging trades and increasing lot sizes but i don't seem to find why it's doing that from the code, is it a bug can someone help please

#include <Expert\Expert.mqh>
//--- available signals
#include <Expert\Signal\SignalRSI.mqh>
#include <Expert\Signal\SignalSAR.mqh>
#include <Expert\Signal\SignalAC.mqh>
//--- available trailing
#include <Expert\Trailing\TrailingFixedPips.mqh>
//--- available money management
#include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedLot.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Inputs                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- inputs for expert
input string             Expert_Title                  ="forex robot"; // Document name
ulong                    Expert_MagicNumber            =21197;         //
bool                     Expert_EveryTick              =false;         //
//--- inputs for main signal
input int                Signal_ThresholdOpen          =10;            
input int                Signal_ThresholdClose         =10;            
input double             Signal_PriceLevel             =0.0;           
input double             Signal_StopLevel              =50.0;          
input double             Signal_TakeLevel              =50.0;          
input int                Signal_Expiration             =4;             
input int                Signal_RSI_PeriodRSI          =8;             
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Signal_RSI_Applied            =PRICE_CLOSE;   
input double             Signal_RSI_Weight             =1.0;           
input double             Signal_SAR_Step               =0.02;          
input double             Signal_SAR_Maximum            =0.2;           
input double             Signal_SAR_Weight             =1.0;           
input double             Signal_AC_Weight              =1.0;           
//--- inputs for trailing
input int                Trailing_FixedPips_StopLevel  =30;            
input int                Trailing_FixedPips_ProfitLevel=50;            
//--- inputs for money
input double             Money_FixLot_Percent          =100.0;         
input double             Money_FixLot_Lots             =0.01;          
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global expert object                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CExpert ExtExpert;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization function of the expert                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Initializing expert
   if(!ExtExpert.Init(Symbol(),Period(),Expert_EveryTick,Expert_MagicNumber))
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing expert");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Creating signal
   CExpertSignal *signal=new CExpertSignal;
   if(signal==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating signal");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   ExtExpert.InitSignal(signal);
   signal.ThresholdOpen(Signal_ThresholdOpen);
   signal.ThresholdClose(Signal_ThresholdClose);
   signal.PriceLevel(Signal_PriceLevel);
   signal.StopLevel(Signal_StopLevel);
   signal.TakeLevel(Signal_TakeLevel);
   signal.Expiration(Signal_Expiration);
//--- Creating filter CSignalRSI
   CSignalRSI *filter0=new CSignalRSI;
   if(filter0==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating filter0");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   signal.AddFilter(filter0);
//--- Set filter parameters
   filter0.PeriodRSI(Signal_RSI_PeriodRSI);
   filter0.Applied(Signal_RSI_Applied);
   filter0.Weight(Signal_RSI_Weight);
//--- Creating filter CSignalSAR
   CSignalSAR *filter1=new CSignalSAR;
   if(filter1==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating filter1");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   signal.AddFilter(filter1);
//--- Set filter parameters
   filter1.Step(Signal_SAR_Step);
   filter1.Maximum(Signal_SAR_Maximum);
   filter1.Weight(Signal_SAR_Weight);
//--- Creating filter CSignalAC
   CSignalAC *filter2=new CSignalAC;
   if(filter2==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating filter2");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   signal.AddFilter(filter2);
//--- Set filter parameters
   filter2.Weight(Signal_AC_Weight);
//--- Creation of trailing object
   CTrailingFixedPips *trailing=new CTrailingFixedPips;
   if(trailing==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating trailing");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Add trailing to expert (will be deleted automatically))
   if(!ExtExpert.InitTrailing(trailing))
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing trailing");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Set trailing parameters
   trailing.StopLevel(Trailing_FixedPips_StopLevel);
   trailing.ProfitLevel(Trailing_FixedPips_ProfitLevel);
//--- Creation of money object
   CMoneyFixedLot *money=new CMoneyFixedLot;
   if(money==NULL)
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error creating money");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Add money to expert (will be deleted automatically))
   if(!ExtExpert.InitMoney(money))
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing money");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Set money parameters
   money.Percent(Money_FixLot_Percent);
   money.Lots(Money_FixLot_Lots);
//--- Check all trading objects parameters
   if(!ExtExpert.ValidationSettings())
     {
      //--- failed
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- Tuning of all necessary indicators
   if(!ExtExpert.InitIndicators())
     {
      //--- failed
      printf(__FUNCTION__+": error initializing indicators");
      ExtExpert.Deinit();
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- ok
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deinitialization function of the expert                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   ExtExpert.Deinit();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Tick" event handler function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   ExtExpert.OnTick();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Trade" event handler function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTrade()
  {
   ExtExpert.OnTrade();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Timer" event handler function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
   ExtExpert.OnTimer();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Kupakwashe Justice Dzakandwa :

You created this code using the 'MQL Wizard: File' program

The principles of operation of such Expert Advisors are described in the article: MQL5 Wizard: New Version


You also need to know the differences between the two types of trading accounts: netting and hedging ( Basic Principles - Trading Operations )

yes i created using mql wizard, from the information and cross checking the code it must be opening one trade at a time with fixed lot, even when i back test , but in real chart sometimes it start opening opposite trades to the current but with higher lot size, i wanted to understand if there is an error somewhere in the code, because from the article of new version and other mql5 wizard articles i don't see information relating to my problem

