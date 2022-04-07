Are your alerts working on MT4? Mine aren't. Please Help!
- Alert tab → delete all expired Alerts.
- Or delete «Data Folder»\..\profiles\alerts.ini
THANK YOU!
I used option #2 and I have my alerts back! Thank you again.
For future reference, where is my "alert tab"? How can I use option #1?
Is anyone else having trouble with their alerts not working in MT4?
I can't place any alerts on my charts!
Any ideas on how to fix this?
