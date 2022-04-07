Are your alerts working on MT4? Mine aren't. Please Help!

New comment
 

Is anyone else having trouble with their alerts not working in MT4?

I can't place any alerts on my charts!

Any ideas on how to fix this?

Thank you!

 
  1. Alert tab → delete all expired Alerts.
  2. Or delete «Data Folder»\..\profiles\alerts.ini
 
William Roeder #:
  1. Alert tab → delete all expired Alerts.
  2. Or delete «Data Folder»\..\profiles\alerts.ini

THANK YOU! 

I used option #2 and I have my alerts back!  Thank you again.

For future reference, where is my "alert tab"?  How can I use option #1?

 
Gator10 #: For future reference, where is my "alert tab"?  How can I use option #1?
Alerts tab

.

 

William Roeder #:


Thank you again!
New comment