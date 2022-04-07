Does OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL use more memory then OBJ_LABEL

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For example I used multiple OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL to make a meter / gauge
Something like with just multiples of this and place in a row. 
   ObjectSet(name1,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,75);
   ObjectSet(name1,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,380);
   ObjectSet(name1,OBJPROP_YSIZE,15);
   ObjectSet(name1,OBJPROP_XSIZE,40);  
   ObjectSet(name1,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrBlack);
my example with rectangle_labels
I see various codes using OBJ_LABEL to make meters / gauges
Something Like this perhaps:
void object2Create(string name,int x,int y,string text="_",int size=42,
                  string font="Arial",color colour=CLR_NONE)
  {
   ObjectCreate(name,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0);
   ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_CORNER,3);
   ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_COLOR,colour);
   ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
   ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
   ObjectSetText(name,text,size,font,colour);
  }
Is there some benefit to use OJB_LABEL vs OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ? 

Thanks
Since the OBJ_LABEL seems to be the one everyone uses for creating a meter looking object, I am wondering why the rectangle object is not as popular or unused for something like this ? 
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
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Object Types - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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