Does OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL use more memory then OBJ_LABEL
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Something like with just multiples of this and place in a row.
I see various codes using OBJ_LABEL to make meters / gauges
Something Like this perhaps:
Is there some benefit to use OJB_LABEL vs OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL ?
Thanks
Since the OBJ_LABEL seems to be the one everyone uses for creating a meter looking object, I am wondering why the rectangle object is not as popular or unused for something like this ?