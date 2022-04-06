Extreme memory usage for MT5. Why?

Hello,

To compared with other trading platforms as cTrader, JForex or MT4 MT5 has a huge resource demands. Please check the attached picture.

I think some optimizations required on the code.


Best Regards

 
What's the code?

 
Here is my situation. One terminal doing nothing (444mb). The other running 5 charts with each EA attached and a trade history of over 22k trades. Everything is fine.

Do you have any heavy EA/script running?

