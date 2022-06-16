"No hosting Server is available"
Hi,
my virtual server recently expired and I even had it on auto renewal. but it never got renewed. I tried doing it manually and it gives me an error saying that "no hosting server is available for FXchoice-pro live". My other friends try it with the same mt4 trader broker and do not have the same issue as I am encountering.
Please help. I have to keep my PC on with internet connected at all times not to loose money.
Attached is the error message
If you check here, there is MQL5 VPS available for your broker/server.
I suggest you restart your computer and terminal and try again.
I did all those and seems like there is a problem with my mql5 account. from the link you sent when I do it through my mql5 account, it says not found.
I am getting the same message: no hosting server available for Roboforex.
Please assist
Go to "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of this page, choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you
Hi. I have just bought a signal and i am trying to rent a VPS and I am facing the same problem. I have created a ticket too. thanks
Xin chào,
ảo máy chủ của tôi gần đây đã hết hạn và tôi thậm chí đã tự động giới hạn nó. but it is not a new time change. Tôi đã thử làm điều đó theo cách thủ công và nó mang lại cho tôi lỗi khi nói rằng "không có kho lưu trữ máy chủ nào có thể sử dụng cho FXchoice-pro live". Những người khác của bạn, tôi thử nó với cùng một mt4 giao dịch môi trường và không gặp vấn đề tương tự như tôi đang gặp phải.
Xin vui lòng giúp đỡ. Tôi luôn phải giữ máy tính của mình có kết nối internet để không bị mất tiền.
Attachment is error message
If you cancel many times vps in mql5, mql5 will not let you re-register VPS, please contact support
