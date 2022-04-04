Problem with the blockade in the payment for product.

New comment
 

Has anyone had this problem before? Backwards Countdown. -77 hours :)


 
Szymon Palczynski:

Has anyone had this problem before? Backwards Countdown. -77 hours :)


Yes, this is normal when there is a problem/dispute with the buyer's payment with MQL5.com.

It will either cleared at some point or cancelled.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Yes, this is normal when there is a problem/dispute with the buyer's payment with MQL5.com.

It will either cleared at some point or cancelled.

Thanks for the information. 

New comment