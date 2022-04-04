Problem with the blockade in the payment for product.
Szymon Palczynski:
Has anyone had this problem before? Backwards Countdown. -77 hours :)
Yes, this is normal when there is a problem/dispute with the buyer's payment with MQL5.com.It will either cleared at some point or cancelled.
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Has anyone had this problem before? Backwards Countdown. -77 hours :)