How to draw box in MT5 chart?

New comment
 
Is there an easy way to do so?
 

For example, I would like to draw a box like below, and would like to draw a line of average price inside box if possible.



 

I found the answer in a Youtube video:


 
bergen288: Is there an easy way to do so?

No. You must learn to code in MT5 or pay someone.

bergen288 #: I found the answer in a Youtube video:
You found out how to draw an object. You still need code to compute the average price and draw the TLine.
 
bergen288 # :

For example, I would like to draw a box like below, and would like to draw a line of average price inside box if possible.

You can do this: you need a custom indicator that will track a rectangle (a rectangle drawn by the user). As soon as such a rectangle is found, the indicator will draw an additional line.

New comment