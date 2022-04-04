How to draw box in MT5 chart?
Is there an easy way to do so?
I found the answer in a Youtube video:
bergen288 # :
For example, I would like to draw a box like below, and would like to draw a line of average price inside box if possible.
You can do this: you need a custom indicator that will track a rectangle (a rectangle drawn by the user). As soon as such a rectangle is found, the indicator will draw an additional line.
