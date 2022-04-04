How can compare current high zigzag value to previous high zigzag value to know Higher low or Higher High in Trend
LONNV: if want to compare latest zigzag high value to previous zigzag high valueYou get the latest, but not the previous. Scan for the previous before the latest (not one).
I gave you the answer. I'm not going to code it for you.
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If want to know latest zigzag value , here is code
if want to compare latest zigzag high value to previous zigzag high value as show in blue trend line. How can get this previous high zigzag value.
If connect this two point , it show downtrend, So I can know it is Higher Low ,
Please help me ,