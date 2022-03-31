What is Tick manager?
What is Tick manager in MT5 Terminal Tools menu? no documentation found
Carlos Albert Barbero Marcos :
What is Tick manager in MT5 Terminal Tools menu? no documentation found
What is Tick manager in MT5 Terminal Tools menu? no documentation found
Maybe not 'Tick ...', but 'Task Manager'?
Task Manager - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
The Task Manager enables monitoring of resources consumed by the platform. You can view the amount of memory consumed by charts, CPU resources used...
Carlos Albert Barbero Marcos: What is Tick manager in MT5 Terminal Tools menu? no documentation found
There is no "Tick Manager" in the Tools menu, only a Task Manager, and there is documentation. Did you try to press the F1 key when it is open?
MetaTrader 5 Help → Getting Started → For Advanced Users → Task Manager
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register