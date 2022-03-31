What is Tick manager?

What is Tick manager in MT5 Terminal Tools menu? no documentation found
 
Carlos Albert Barbero Marcos :
Maybe not 'Tick ...', but 'Task Manager'?

Task Manager - For Advanced Users - Getting Started

  • www.metatrader5.com
The Task Manager enables monitoring of resources consumed by the platform. You can view the amount of memory consumed by charts, CPU resources used...
 
There is no "Tick Manager" in the Tools menu, only a Task Manager, and there is documentation. Did you try to press the F1 key when it is open?

