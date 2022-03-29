How can get value of previous down leg or up lag of zigzag indicator
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I want to read value of previous down and up leg of zigzag .
here is indicator
it has 6 buffer values.
how can get value of yellow leg value from this.
My entry logic is ,
if previous yellow leg UP , we are in downtrend, I will sell.
if previous yellow leg DOWN , we are in uptrend , will buy.
How can read this pevious leg value.
here yellow leg lowest is buffer 4 and highest is 5.
if ( previouslowestleg !=EMPTY_VALUE )
this make sense?
because lowest value has in lowest point bar and need to count back to this lowest bar from current bar , right?
how count it ?