How long Renew and Auto Renewal last? And after?

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Greetings!

Reading some discussions here I could understood (if I'm correct) that signals subscribers can renew manually only 3 times.

1. Is that true?

2. If yes, what happens next? The subscriber cannot sub anymore?

And how about the new feature "Auto Renewal":

3. Is there some limitation as well or is it infinite?

4. If yes, and after?

Thanks!

 
Jose Henrique:

Greetings!

Reading some discussions here I could understood (if I'm correct) that signals subscribers can renew manually only 3 times.

1. Is that true?

2. If yes, what happens next? The subscriber cannot sub anymore?

And how about the new feature "Auto Renewal":

3. Is there some limitation as well or is it infinite?

4. If yes, and after?

Thanks!

There is no manual renewal limitation, as far as I know.

The auto renewal option will keep you subscribed, as long as you have enough funds into your MQL5 account.

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