How long Renew and Auto Renewal last? And after?
Jose Henrique:
Greetings!
2. If yes, what happens next? The subscriber cannot sub anymore?
3. Is there some limitation as well or is it infinite?
Greetings!
Reading some discussions here I could understood (if I'm correct) that signals subscribers can renew manually only 3 times.
1. Is that true?
2. If yes, what happens next? The subscriber cannot sub anymore?
And how about the new feature "Auto Renewal":
3. Is there some limitation as well or is it infinite?
4. If yes, and after?
Thanks!
There is no manual renewal limitation, as far as I know.
The auto renewal option will keep you subscribed, as long as you have enough funds into your MQL5 account.
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Greetings!
Reading some discussions here I could understood (if I'm correct) that signals subscribers can renew manually only 3 times.
1. Is that true?
2. If yes, what happens next? The subscriber cannot sub anymore?
And how about the new feature "Auto Renewal":
3. Is there some limitation as well or is it infinite?
4. If yes, and after?
Thanks!