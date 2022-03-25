How do I get the same bar counts of the mouse tracker?
Martin Bittencourt:
Hi!
How do I get the exact same value of bars count the tracker provides? Notice that this tracker also gives information about future "invisible" bars:
Hello .
Try this
bool mouse_scroll_fix=false,dragging=false; int origin_x=0,origin_y=0; int pre_mcx=0,pre_mcy=0; string pre_mcc="0"; int origin_sub=0; datetime origin_time=0; double origin_price=0; int origin_bar=0; int OnInit() { ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE,true); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE){ int mcx=(int)lparam;//mouse x int mcy=(int)dparam;//mouse y string mcc=sparam;//mouse click code //if not dragging if(!dragging){ //mousedown left now but was not pressed before if(mcc=="1"&&pre_mcc=="0"){ //dragging on dragging=true; //do we need to disable mouse scroll ? mouse_scroll_fix=(bool)ChartGetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL); if(mouse_scroll_fix){ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,false);} //origin of dragging origin_x=mcx;origin_y=mcy; ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),origin_x,origin_y,origin_sub,origin_time,origin_price); origin_bar=iBarShift(_Symbol,_Period,origin_time,true); }//mousedown left now but was not pressed before ends here }//if not dragging ends here //if dragging if(dragging){ datetime mc_time=0; int mc_sub=0; double mc_price=0.0; ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),mcx,mcy,mc_sub,mc_time,mc_price); int mc_bar=find_bar(iTime(_Symbol,_Period,0),mc_time); Comment("["+IntegerToString(origin_bar)+"]->["+IntegerToString(mc_bar)+"]"); //cancel dragging if(mcc!="1"){ Comment(""); dragging=false; if(mouse_scroll_fix){ChartSetInteger(ChartID(),CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL,true);mouse_scroll_fix=false;} }//cancel dragging ends here }//if dragging ends here pre_mcc=mcc; pre_mcx=mcx; pre_mcy=mcy; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int find_bar(datetime recent_bar,datetime mouse_time){ if(mouse_time<=recent_bar){ return(iBarShift(_Symbol,_Period,mouse_time,true)); }else{ int last=((int)mouse_time/PeriodSeconds())-((int)recent_bar/PeriodSeconds()); return((-1)*last); } }
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Hi!
How do I get the exact same value of bars count the tracker provides? Notice that this tracker also gives information about future "invisible" bars: