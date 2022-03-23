Strategy Tester shows message "failed sell stop... [Market closed].
According to the Contract specifications, the market is only open between 11:15 and 20:30 on week days, but you are trying to place an order at 00:00 (open prices). The Strategy Tester also simulates the market hours, so your order was not accepted. That has been my experience so far, but I seldom use Open prices so I could be wrong.
According to the Contract specifications, the market is only open between 11:15 and 20:30 on week days, but you are trying to place an order at 00:00 (open prices). The Strategy Tester also simulates the market hours, so your order was not accepted. That has been my experience so far, but I seldom use Open prices so I could be wrong.
Thanks. I created a custom symbol as a copy of coffee and changed the market times to 24 hr and was able to run the backtest.
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Hi there,
While trying to run a backtest that involves placing a pending sell order on the daily chart I get the strategy tester journal displays the message "failed sell stop.. [Market closed]" as below:
The strategy tester settings are as below:
The trade sessions times are below, but since the test runs on open prices only, I thought trade times wouldn't matter.
Any assistance appreciated.