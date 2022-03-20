SMA For Tick Volume - MT5

Hello,

Wondering if anyone has created a Simple Moving Average for Tick Volume in MT5 ??

IF not, how difficult would this be to do ?

I prefer to use something like a 180 period sma.............to create an almost straight line through the tick volume histogram, to help "visually highlight"   Ultra High, Average, and low volume bars.

Thank you for your help.

 
It's already built into MT5:

  1. Attach the Volumes → Volumes Indicator to your chart.
  2. Drag the Trend → Moving Average Indicator onto the Volumes subwindow of your chart
  3. In the Parameters, set "Apply to" to "First Indicator's Data" and the set the rest as you wish.


 
Hello Fernando !!!  Thank you for your reply.  SMA now added to volume. Very grateful.  Cheers  Wingit
 
You are welcome!

