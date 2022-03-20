SMA For Tick Volume - MT5
Wingit798: Wondering if anyone has created a Simple Moving Average for Tick Volume in MT5? IF not, how difficult would this be to do? I prefer to use something like a 180 period sma.............to create an almost straight line through the tick volume histogram, to help "visually highlight" Ultra High, Average, and low volume bars.
It's already built into MT5:
- Attach the Volumes → Volumes Indicator to your chart.
- Drag the Trend → Moving Average Indicator onto the Volumes subwindow of your chart
- In the Parameters, set "Apply to" to "First Indicator's Data" and the set the rest as you wish.
Fernando Carreiro #:
