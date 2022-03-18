Need help with creating signal

New comment
 

Hello, I want to know how I can modify my signal name or description, price or anything else.

Please if anybody knows help me thanks

 
Ramtin Re.:

Hello, I want to know how I can modify my signal name or description, price or anything else.

Please if anybody knows help me thanks

You can edit your signal price in the upper right cornet of it.

You can't change the signal name if is a public one, as far as I know.



New comment