Need help with creating signal
Ramtin Re.:
Hello, I want to know how I can modify my signal name or description, price or anything else.
Please if anybody knows help me thanks
You can edit your signal price in the upper right cornet of it.
You can't change the signal name if is a public one, as far as I know.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello, I want to know how I can modify my signal name or description, price or anything else.
Please if anybody knows help me thanks