MQL VPS Alert not working

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I made an indicator that send push notification alert on my phone. It works fine on my laptop, but after I register on virtual server, migrate all the indicator, and start the server. After I closed my laptop, I don't receive any alert based on my indicator (I checked again it, there was a condition that supposed to send alert)

I synchronize from this menu, and no other option what EA/chart/indicator I have to select

vps sync menu

I check on the VPS journal and the message said

2022.03.18 02:09:13.749 '22372634': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to XMGlobal-Demo is 4.52 ms

and other similar message. What did I did wrong?

 
Lugas :

I made an indicator that send push notification alert on my phone. It works fine on my laptop, but after I register on virtual server, migrate all the indicator, and start the server. After I closed my laptop, I don't receive any alert based on my indicator (I checked again it, there was a condition that supposed to send alert)

I synchronize from this menu, and no other option what EA/chart/indicator I have to select


I check on the VPS journal and the message said

2022.03.18 02:09:13.749 '22372634': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to XMGlobal-Demo is 4.52 ms

and other similar message. What did I did wrong?

Place at least one advisor.

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