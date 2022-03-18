MQL VPS Alert not working
Lugas :
I made an indicator that send push notification alert on my phone. It works fine on my laptop, but after I register on virtual server, migrate all the indicator, and start the server. After I closed my laptop, I don't receive any alert based on my indicator (I checked again it, there was a condition that supposed to send alert)
I synchronize from this menu, and no other option what EA/chart/indicator I have to select
I check on the VPS journal and the message said
2022.03.18 02:09:13.749 '22372634': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to XMGlobal-Demo is 4.52 ms
and other similar message. What did I did wrong?
Place at least one advisor.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I made an indicator that send push notification alert on my phone. It works fine on my laptop, but after I register on virtual server, migrate all the indicator, and start the server. After I closed my laptop, I don't receive any alert based on my indicator (I checked again it, there was a condition that supposed to send alert)
I synchronize from this menu, and no other option what EA/chart/indicator I have to select
I check on the VPS journal and the message said
2022.03.18 02:09:13.749 '22372634': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to XMGlobal-Demo is 4.52 ms
and other similar message. What did I did wrong?