Examples: Trader's Kit: Drag Trade Library

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New article Trader's Kit: Drag Trade Library has been published:

The article describes Drag Trade Library that provides functionality for visual trading. The library can easily be integrated into virtually any Expert Advisor. Your Expert Advisor can be transformed from an automat into an automated trading and information system almost effortless on your side by just adding a few lines of code.

Author: Андрей

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The Trade Robot software is an automated order execution software that automatically places mechanical systems trades directly into your dealers trading platform without any human intervention.

http://RoboticTradingSystems. com

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Hello there!

Extraordinary peace of work, fantastic, congratulations for a primorous work, the videos are very impressive.

Unfortunately, i'm not able to install it properly, following point 5 (Library installation) and in consequence nothing works. I'm not imagining what i'm doing wrong. It gives a message on "experts" messages telling that "cannot open file \MetaTrader 4 at FOREX.com\experts\indicators\dragTrade_Toolbar.exe4" on the EURUSDpro, ...". In resume, dragging the toolbar does not work ... So if you can help me telling which steps I must follow on a detailed way, I would be very obliged.

Expecting your soonest news, please accept my sincere congratulations for this work

netpacman

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Dear TheExpert !!!

I'm very sorry for my last comment, it works beautifully, please excuse me.

My complements for your beautiful work

netpacman

 

hiii 

first appreciate ur work, but i put all the file in correct folders and alll the file compiled but indicator window is empty nothing there,

help me.

 

 

Hello. Thank you.

Indicators won't work until you place main expert on the chart.

But I think all the system won't work correctly because it's old and written for old terminals. Lots of changes have been made since then. 

 
Комбинатор:

Hello. Thank you.

Indicators won't work until you place main expert on the chart.

But I think all the system won't work correctly because it's old and written for old terminals. Lots of changes have been made since then. 

Thank u so much for that. it works fine after adding main expert, if u can send me link of updated system.

 thanks again for ur comment.  

Files:
11.JPG  117 kb
 
Wow, that's nice surprize! Glad that it works, there's no updated system
 
Комбинатор:
Wow, that's nice surprize! Glad that it works, there's no updated system
Yea,im so happy, what a nice system . ur knowledge is very good , i go through some of codes, appreciate it.u put all source code to see whats inside it. . it's nice. but i wanted to do small modification. can u do that plz send mail to me prasadmx@gmail.com 
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