Examples: Trader's Kit: Drag Trade Library
The Trade Robot software is an automated order execution software that automatically places mechanical systems trades directly into your dealers trading platform without any human intervention.
http://RoboticTradingSystems. com
Hello there!
Extraordinary peace of work, fantastic, congratulations for a primorous work, the videos are very impressive.
Unfortunately, i'm not able to install it properly, following point 5 (Library installation) and in consequence nothing works. I'm not imagining what i'm doing wrong. It gives a message on "experts" messages telling that "cannot open file \MetaTrader 4 at FOREX.com\experts\indicators\dragTrade_Toolbar.exe4" on the EURUSDpro, ...". In resume, dragging the toolbar does not work ... So if you can help me telling which steps I must follow on a detailed way, I would be very obliged.
Expecting your soonest news, please accept my sincere congratulations for this work
netpacman
Dear TheExpert !!!
I'm very sorry for my last comment, it works beautifully, please excuse me.
My complements for your beautiful work
netpacman
Hello. Thank you.
Indicators won't work until you place main expert on the chart.
But I think all the system won't work correctly because it's old and written for old terminals. Lots of changes have been made since then.
Hello. Thank you.
Indicators won't work until you place main expert on the chart.
But I think all the system won't work correctly because it's old and written for old terminals. Lots of changes have been made since then.
Thank u so much for that. it works fine after adding main expert, if u can send me link of updated system.
thanks again for ur comment.
Wow, that's nice surprize! Glad that it works, there's no updated system
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