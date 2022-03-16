Use wininet problem!
ah2005: After run code ,httpAnyis system output is http! But my post code is https!
Your issue is with the Windows API, which has nothing to do with MQL. I suggest posting on a Windows or Microsoft forum related to the API programming for a more a informed response.
- No idea except you call Http:
bool boSendRequest=HttpSendRequestW(
- Why are you using the Windows API when MTx has a built in WebRequest?
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After run code ,httpAnyis system output is http!
But my post code is https!