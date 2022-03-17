When cancellation refund to be showed up in my credit card statement?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have 2 cancelled signal services within 24 hours on March 9 and 10 and I can see confirmed cancellation in my profile as shown below:
Their charges are showing up in my credit card statement, but I don't see their automatic refund. When my refunds will be ready to show up in my credit card statement?
Thanks.