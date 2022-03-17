When cancellation refund to be showed up in my credit card statement?

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I have 2 cancelled signal services within 24 hours on March 9 and 10 and I can see confirmed cancellation in my profile as shown below:

Their charges are showing up in my credit card statement, but I don't see their automatic refund.  When my refunds will be ready to show up in my credit card statement?

Thanks.

 
As far as I understand -  the money to come to your mql5 profile.
It means: if you paid by Visa card for example so the refund will come to your mql5 forum profile/account anyway.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
As far as I understand -  the money to come to your mql5 profile.
It means: if you paid by Visa card for example so the refund will come to your mql5 forum profile/account anyway.

I see, thanks.

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