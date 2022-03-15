Trading by symbol is disabled by the trading server

New comment
 


When I place a trade it says the "trade by symbol is disabled by the trading server", how could I resolve this?

 
tjmannix:


When I place a trade it says the "trade by symbol is disabled by the trading server", how could I resolve this?

You either haven't enabled the symbols in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols (yellow=enabled, grey=disabled) or your broker hasn't enabled trading in your account in general.

Fix the first or contact your broker for the 2nd.

New comment