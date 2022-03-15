Trading by symbol is disabled by the trading server
tjmannix:
When I place a trade it says the "trade by symbol is disabled by the trading server", how could I resolve this?
You either haven't enabled the symbols in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols (yellow=enabled, grey=disabled) or your broker hasn't enabled trading in your account in general.
Fix the first or contact your broker for the 2nd.
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When I place a trade it says the "trade by symbol is disabled by the trading server", how could I resolve this?