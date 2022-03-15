VPS Disapeared a few hours after syncing

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I sub'ed a new VPS today against my account, it appeared for a few hours, then disapeared.  Seems to still be working but does not display.  My 2nd vps is still there and showing. I spoke to my broker, they have advised it is a MQL5 issue.  Can anyone assist, it seems there is no way to log a ticket anymore to MQL5...


VPS Issue

 
It has now randomally come back.... strange! 
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