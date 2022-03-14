mt4 how to access custom indicator from expert?
I need a bit of help understanding how to access below custom indicator signals from an EA so I can produce buy and sell orders. It appears the b1 and b2 is where I need to look, but I cannot work out what to do. Forgive me for the lack of insight, I'm new to this. For what it's worth, this indicator is the one typically named super signal, it's been discussed widely on the forum over the years.
You can use 'iCustom' function for this to read signal in buffers.
Check the below link in mql4 documentation
- docs.mql4.com
I've read as much, I am none the wiser. How do I get from here
double superSignal=iCustom(NULL,0,"super-signal",10,0);
this always just returns 0 - another questino: Does the indicator itself lend itself to this? All I really need is a true false per bar.
this always just returns 0
extern int SignalGap=10; SetIndexBuffer(0,b1); SetIndexBuffer(1,b2);
Your indicator only has two buffers [0 … 1] and one input (10). Your call does not pass buffer index and bar index.
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
Please rename super-signal.mq4 -> supersignal.mq4. and recompiler.
--- double T1=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"supersignal",0,1); double T2=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"supersignal",1,1); if(T1!=2147483647 && T1>0) Print("BUY "); if(T2!=2147483647 && T2>0) Print("SELL ");
