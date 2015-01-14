Color candlesticks - what am I missing?
kemalturgay:
My code:
And, the unpredicted result on the chart:
What is wrong with this code?
Thanks.
In OnInit() :
ArraySetAsSeries(Label1Colors,true);
Should the color array be timeseries as well ... thank you so much.
kemalturgay:Of course ... I confused it with the array of colors.
Should the color array be timeseries as well ... thank you so much.
Should the color array be timeseries as well ... thank you so much.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
My code:
And, the unpredicted result on the chart:
What is wrong with this code?
Thanks.