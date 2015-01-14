Color candlesticks - what am I missing?

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My code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                            1.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2014, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1  "Label1"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES
#property indicator_color1  clrFireBrick,clrSteelBlue,clrLawnGreen,clrGold,C'0,0,0',C'0,0,0',C'0,0,0',C'0,0,0'
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- indicator buffers
double         Label1Buffer1[];
double         Label1Buffer2[];
double         Label1Buffer3[];
double         Label1Buffer4[];
double         Label1Colors[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Label1Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Label1Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,Label1Buffer3,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,Label1Buffer4,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,Label1Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Label1Buffer1,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Label1Buffer2,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Label1Buffer3,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Label1Buffer4,true);   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   ArraySetAsSeries(open,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,true);
   for(int i=0;i<rates_total-1;i++)
     {
      Label1Buffer1[i] = open[i];
      Label1Buffer2[i] = high[i];
      Label1Buffer3[i] = low[i];
      Label1Buffer4[i] = close[i];
      if(Label1Buffer1[i]<=Label1Buffer4[i])
        {
         Label1Colors[i] = 1;
        }
      else
        {
         Label1Colors[i] = 0;
        }
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


And, the unpredicted result on the chart:


What is wrong with this code?

Thanks.

 
kemalturgay:

My code:


And, the unpredicted result on the chart:


What is wrong with this code?

Thanks.

In OnInit() :

ArraySetAsSeries(Label1Colors,true);
 
Should the color array be timeseries as well ... thank you so much.
 
kemalturgay:
Should the color array be timeseries as well ... thank you so much.
Of course ... I confused it with the array of colors.
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