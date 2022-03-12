Change text in a CLabel

I keep building my panel from scratch and, never have, I'm stumbling on pretty much everything.
I am starting with Class CControlsDialog. I've done well with buttons, labels, and edit boxes.


I need to change the label text, but I can't get the syntax right and I can't find a suitable example on the net.
Can you give me a link or explanation about it?


Thank you very much.

 
it is quite clear in the documentation but post your code attempt with the code button </> if you need some help

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Panels and Dialogs / CLabel
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Library / Panels and Dialogs / CLabel
  • www.mql5.com
CLabel - Panels and Dialogs - Standard Library - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
  
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Label.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CLabel            m_label;                         // CLabel object
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateLabel(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnClickLabel(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
 
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateLabel())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CLabel"                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateLabel(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_RIGHT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+CONTROLS_GAP_Y;
   int x2=x1+100;
   int y2=y1+20;
//--- create
   if(!m_label.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Label",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_label.Text("Label123456"))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_label))
      return(false);
      Comment(m_label.Text());
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- 
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
//   Comment(label, "-", dparam);
  }
  
void OnTick()
  {
   double Ask=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits); 
//    ObjectSetString(0,label,OBJPROP_TEXT, (string)Ask);
//    Label.TextChange(0,label,(string)Ask));
      label.SetText(Ask);

  }

It should be very easy, but I don't know how to pass the Ask price to the label... 

 

Use

label.Text(DoubleToString(Ask,Digits()));
 
Excuse me Vladimir, what do I have to do so that I don't get the error: " 'label' - undeclared identifier "?
 
febrero59 # :
Excuse me Vladimir, what do I have to do so that I don't get the error: " 'label' - undeclared identifier "?

Note that you have declared an object inside the panel class:

class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CLabel            m_label;                         // CLabel object

Now you need to organize a method by which your adviser will communicate with the panel class.


One more request - attach the code as a file (using the button Attach file), so it will be more convenient for me to download your code.

 

Example:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   Test Panel.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                      https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- input parameters
input int      Input1=9;
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Label.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CLabel            m_label;                         // CLabel object
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
   //--- Change text
   virtual void      ChangeText(const string text) {m_label.Text(text);}

protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateLabel(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnClickLabel(void);

  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateLabel())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "CLabel"                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateLabel(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_RIGHT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+CONTROLS_GAP_Y;
   int x2=x1+100;
   int y2=y1+20;
//--- create
   if(!m_label.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Label",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_label.Text("Label123456"))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_label))
      return(false);
   Comment(m_label.Text());
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   MqlTick STick;
   if(SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),STick))
     {
      ExtDialog.ChangeText(DoubleToString(STick.ask,Digits()));
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


Result:


Thanks again Vladimir. Little by little I am discovering how the classes work.
