need help stoping my ea from taking buy and sell trades on every signal ..it should take buy on buy arrow and sell on sell arrow

i cant figure out why its not working propably ..a little help please......

the problem is that ea is take buy and sell trades on same arrow no matter if its buy arrow or sell arrow .. ea is taking 2 trades opposite way at same time

  • 2022.03.10
Vulkan_Profit_EA.mq4  25 kb
 
Explain the problem in detail. We can't help if we don't know what the problem is. Th words "not working" does not explain anything.

 
Explain the problem in detail. We can't help if we don't know what the problem is. Th words "not working" does not explain anything.

the problem is that ea is take buy and sell trades on same arrow no matter if its buy arrow or sell arrow .. ea is taking 2 trades opposite way at same time

 
Post the codes

#property copyright "Copyright © 2021, Gehtsoft USA LLC"
#property link      "http://fxcodebase.com"
#property version "1.0"
#property strict
// Includes

input string             T0                    = "== Trade Setup ==";      // Trade Setup
input double             userLots              = 0.01;                     // Lots:
input int                userTPPips            = 15;                       // TP pips:
input int                userSLPips            = 10;                       // SL pips:
input int                candlesBack           = 10; // Maximum bars back to valid signal:
input string             T2                    = "== Vulcan Profits Setup ==";  // Vulcan Profits Setup
input int                inpVPbars             = 1000;                       // VP Bars:
input int                inpVPversion          = 1;                        // VP version
bool                     inpVPAlerts           = false; // VP Alerts
bool                     inpVPChanelAlerts     = false; // VP Channel Alerts
bool                     inpVPmail             = false; // VP Mail Alerts
input int                inpVPWMA              = 3; // VP WMA:
input int                inpVPWMAslow          = 8; // VP slower LWMA:
input int                inpVPFasterSidusEMA   = 18; // VP FasterSidusEMA:
input int                inpVPSlowerSidusEMA   = 28; // VP SlowerSidusEMA:

input string             T1                    = "== Timer ==";            // Timer
input string             timeStart             = "00:00:00";               // Time Start GMT
input string             timeEnd               = "23:59:59";               // Time End GMT
input string             TZ                    = "== Notifications ==";    // Notifications
input bool               notifications         = false;                     // Notifications
input bool               desktop_notifications = false;                     // Desktop MT4 Notifications
input bool               email_notifications   = false;                     // Email Notifications
input bool               push_notifications    = false;                     // Push Mobile Notifications
input int                magico                = 1007;                     // Magic Number:

// Gobal Variables
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
bool CloseCandleMode = true;  // meter en la clase CloseCandle
enum enumDays { sunday,
                monday,
                tuesday,
                wednesday,
                thursday,
                friday,
                saturday,
                EA_OFF };

class Session
{
   int _iniTime;  // second from 00:00 hr of the day
   int _endTime;
   int _dayNumber;

  public:
   // receive time in format 00:00
   Session(string iniTime, string endTime, int dayNumber = 0)
   {
      _iniTime   = secondsFromZeroHour(iniTime);
      _endTime   = secondsFromZeroHour(endTime);
      _dayNumber = dayNumber;
   };

   ~Session() {}

   int iniTime() { return _iniTime; }
   int endTime() { return _endTime; }
   int dayNumber() { return _dayNumber; }

   int secondsFromZeroHour(string time)
   {
      int hh = (int)StringSubstr(time, 0, 2);
      int mm = (int)StringSubstr(time, 3, 2);

      return (hh * 3600) + (mm * 60);
   }
};
class ScheduleController
{
   Session* schedules[];
   int      _actualIndex;
   Session* _actualSession;
   int      _currentDay;

  public:
   ScheduleController()
   {
      setCurrentDay();
   };
   ~ScheduleController()
   {
      ClearShchedules();
   }

   Session* at() { return _actualSession; }

   void setCurrentDay()
   {
      _currentDay = TimeDay(TimeGMT());  // return the day of the month 1-31
   }

   bool isNewDay()
   {
      if (TimeDay(TimeGMT()) != _currentDay)
      {
         setCurrentDay();
         return true;
      }

      return false;
   }

   void setActualSession(int index)
   {
      _actualIndex = index;

      if (index > -1)
      {
         _actualSession = schedules[index];
      }
   }

   int qnt()
   {
      return ArraySize(schedules);
   }

   bool AddSession(string ini, string end, int day = 0)
   {
      Session* sc = new Session(ini, end, day);
      int      t  = qnt();
      if (ArrayResize(schedules, t + 1))
      {
         schedules[t] = sc;
         return true;
      }

      return false;
   }

   bool ClearShchedules()
   {
      for (int i = 0; i < qnt(); i++)
      {
         delete schedules[i];
      }
      ArrayFree(schedules);

      return true;
   }

   bool doSessionControl()  // control day and hours for every session
   {
      Comment("Daily Control - EA OFF");

      int actual = (TimeHour(TimeGMT()) * 3600) + (TimeMinute(TimeGMT()) * 60);

      for (int i = 0; i < qnt(); i++)
      {
         if (schedules[i].dayNumber() == EA_OFF)
         {
            continue;
         }

         if (schedules[i].dayNumber() != 0)
         {
            if (schedules[i].dayNumber() == TimeDayOfWeek(TimeGMT()))
            {
               if ((actual >= schedules[i].iniTime()) && actual <= schedules[i].endTime())
               {
                  setActualSession(i);
                  Comment("Daily Control - EA ON");
                  return true;
               }
            }
         }

         if (schedules[i].dayNumber() == 0)
         {
            if ((actual >= schedules[i].iniTime()) && actual <= schedules[i].endTime())
            {
               setActualSession(i);
               Comment("Daily Control - EA ON");
               return true;
            }
         }
      }

      //---
      setActualSession(-1);
      return false;
   }

   void PrintDays()
   {
      for (int i = 0; i < qnt(); i++)
      {
         PrintDay(i);
      }
   }

   void PrintDay(int i)
   {
      Print("Day Nr: ", schedules[i].dayNumber());
      Print("Day Ini Time: ", schedules[i].iniTime());
      Print("Day End Time: ", schedules[i].endTime());
   }
};
ScheduleController sesionControl;

class CNewCandle
{
  private:
   int    velasInicio;
   string m_symbol;
   int    m_tf;

  public:
   CNewCandle();
   CNewCandle(string symbol, int tf) : m_symbol(symbol), m_tf(tf), velasInicio(iBars(symbol, tf)) {}
   ~CNewCandle();

   bool IsNewCandle();
};
CNewCandle::CNewCandle()
{
   // toma los valores del chart actual
   velasInicio = iBars(Symbol(), Period());
   m_symbol    = Symbol();
   m_tf        = Period();
}
CNewCandle::~CNewCandle() {}
bool CNewCandle::IsNewCandle()
{
   int velasActuales = iBars(m_symbol, m_tf);
   if (velasActuales > velasInicio)
   {
      velasInicio = velasActuales;
      return true;
   }

   //---
   return false;
}
CNewCandle* newCandle;

class Order
{
   int      _id;
   string   _symbol;
   double   _price;
   double   _sl;
   double   _tp;
   double   _lot;
   int      _type;
   int      _magic;
   string   _comment;
   string   _strategy;
   datetime _expireTime;
   datetime _signalTime;
   double   _profit;

  public:
   Order(
       int      id,
       string   symbol,
       double   price,
       double   sl,
       double   tp,
       double   lot,
       int      type,
       int      magic,
       string   comment,
       string   strategy,
       datetime expireTime,
       datetime signalTime,
       double   profit) : _id(id),
                        _symbol(symbol),
                        _price(price),
                        _sl(sl),
                        _tp(tp),
                        _lot(lot),
                        _type(type),
                        _magic(magic),
                        _comment(comment),
                        _strategy(strategy),
                        _expireTime(expireTime),
                        _signalTime(signalTime),
                        _profit(profit) {}

   Order() {}
   ~Order() {}
   // clang-format off
Order* id(int id){_id=id; return &this;}
Order* symbol(string symbol){_symbol=symbol; return &this;}
Order* price(double price){_price=price; return &this;}
Order* sl(double sl){_sl=sl; return &this;}
Order* tp(double tp){_tp=tp; return &this;}
Order* lot(double lot){_lot=lot; return &this;}
Order* type(int type){_type=type; return &this;}
Order* magic(int magic){_magic=magic; return &this;}
Order* comment(string comment){_comment=comment; return &this;}
Order* strategy(string strategy){_strategy=strategy; return &this;}
Order* expireTime(datetime expireTm){_expireTime=expireTm; return &this;}
Order* signalTime(datetime signalTm){_signalTime=signalTm; return &this;}
Order* profit(double profit){_profit=profit; return &this;}

   int            id()         { return _id; }
   string         symbol()     { return _symbol; }
   double         price()      { return _price; }
   double         sl()         { return _sl; }
   double         tp()         { return _tp; }
   double         lot()        { return _lot; }
   int            type()       { return _type; }
   int            magic()      { return _magic; }
   string         comment()    { return _comment; }
   string         strategy()   { return _strategy; }
   datetime       expireTime() { return _expireTime; }
   datetime       signalTime() { return _signalTime; }
   double         profit()     { return _profit; }
   // clang-format on
};

interface iConditions
{
   bool evaluate();
};
class ConcurrentConditions
{
  protected:
   iConditions* _conditions[];

  public:
   ConcurrentConditions(void) {}
   ~ConcurrentConditions(void) { releaseConditions(); }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   void releaseConditions()
   {
      for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(_conditions); i++)
      {
         delete _conditions[i];
      }
      ArrayFree(_conditions);
   }
   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   void AddCondition(iConditions* condition)
   {
      int t = ArraySize(_conditions);
      ArrayResize(_conditions, t + 1);
      _conditions[t] = condition;
   }

   //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
   bool EvaluateConditions(void)
   {
      for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(_conditions); i++)
      {
         if (!_conditions[i].evaluate())
         {
            return false;
         }
      }
      return true;
   }
};
interface iActions
{
   bool doAction();
};
class SendNewOrder : public iActions
{
  private:
   Order newOrder;

  public:
   SendNewOrder(string side, double lots, string symbol = "", double price = 0, double sl = 0, double tp = 0, int magic = 0, string coment = "", datetime expire = 0)
   {
      string _symbol = setSymbol(symbol);
      double _price  = setPrice(side, price, _symbol);
      int    _type   = SetType(side, price, _symbol);
      if (_type == -1)
      {
         Print(__FUNCTION__, " ", "Imposible to set OrderType");
         return;
      }

      newOrder
          .id(OrderTicket())
          .symbol(_symbol)
          .type(_type)
          .price(_price)
          .sl(sl)
          .tp(tp)
          .lot(lots)
          .magic(magic)
          .comment(coment)
          .expireTime(expire)
          .profit(0);
   }

   ~SendNewOrder() {}

   string setSymbol(string sim)
   {
      if (sim == "")
      {
         return Symbol();
      }
      return sim;
   }

   double setPrice(string side, double pr, string sym)
   {
      if (pr == 0)
      {
         if (side == "buy")
         {
            return SymbolInfoDouble(sym, SYMBOL_ASK);
         }
         if (side == "sell")
         {
            return SymbolInfoDouble(sym, SYMBOL_BID);
         }
      }

      return pr;
   }

   int SetType(string side, double priceClient, string sym)
   {
      double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(sym, SYMBOL_ASK);
      double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(sym, SYMBOL_BID);

      if (priceClient == 0)
      {
         if (side == "buy")
         {
            return (int)OP_BUY;
         }
         if (side == "sell")
         {
            return (int)OP_SELL;
         }
      } else
      {
         if (side == "buy")
         {
            if (priceClient > ask)
            {
               return (int)OP_BUYSTOP;
            }
            if (priceClient < ask)
            {
               return (int)OP_BUYLIMIT;
            }
         }
         if (side == "sell")
         {
            if (priceClient > bid)
            {
               return (int)OP_SELLLIMIT;
            }
            if (priceClient < bid)
            {
               return (int)OP_SELLSTOP;
            }
         }
      }

      return -1;
   }

   bool doAction()
   {
      int tk = OrderSend(newOrder.symbol(), newOrder.type(), newOrder.lot(), newOrder.price(), 1000, newOrder.sl(), newOrder.tp(), newOrder.comment(), newOrder.magic(), newOrder.expireTime(), clrNONE);

      if (tk < 0)
      {
         Print(__FUNCTION__, " ", "Connot Send Order, error: ", GetLastError());
         return false;
      }

      return true;
   }
};

ConcurrentConditions conditionsToBuy;
ConcurrentConditions conditionsToSell;
SendNewOrder*        actionSendOrder;

// NOTE: buy sell conditions
class CustomConditionBUY : public iConditions
{
  public:
   bool evaluate()
   {
      double buf=0;
      double values[];
      for(int i=0;i < candlesBack;i++)
{
         buf = iCustom(Symbol(), Period(), "Vulkan Profit.ex4",inpVPbars,inpVPversion,inpVPAlerts,inpVPChanelAlerts,inpVPmail,inpVPWMA,inpVPWMAslow,inpVPFasterSidusEMA,inpVPSlowerSidusEMA, 0, i) == EMPTY_VALUE ? 0:iCustom(Symbol(), Period(), "Vulkan Profit.ex4",inpVPbars,inpVPversion,inpVPAlerts,inpVPChanelAlerts,inpVPmail,inpVPWMA,inpVPWMAslow,inpVPFasterSidusEMA,inpVPSlowerSidusEMA, 0, i);

         int t = ArraySize(values);
         if (ArrayResize(values, t + 1))
         {
             values[t] = buf;
}
}
      
for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(values); i++) 
{
         if(values[i] > 0)
         {
            datetime signalTm = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, i);
            Print(__FUNCTION__," ","signalTm"," ",signalTm);
            checkLastBuy.signalTime(signalTm);
Print(__FUNCTION__," ","values[i]"," ",values[i]);
            return true;
         }          
      }

      //--- 
      return false;
   }
};
CustomConditionBUY* entryBuy;
class CustomConditionBUY2 : public iConditions
{
  datetime _signalTime;

  public:
   bool evaluate()
   {

      if (OrderSelect(OrdersTotal() - 1, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES) && OrderMagicNumber() == magico && OrderType() == OP_BUY)
      {
         if (OrderOpenTime() >= _signalTime)
         {
            return false;
         }
      }

      // Seleccionar la última del historial para este EA
      for(int i=OrdersHistoryTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
      {
         if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY) && OrderSymbol() == _Symbol && OrderMagicNumber() == magico && OrderType() == OP_BUY)
         {
            if (OrderOpenTime() >= _signalTime)
            {
               return false;
            }
            break;
         }
      }


      return true;
   }

   void signalTime(datetime inpsignalTime) { _signalTime = inpsignalTime; }
   datetime  signalTime(void) { return _signalTime; }
};
CustomConditionBUY2* checkLastBuy;

class CustomConditionSELL : public iConditions
{
  public:
   bool evaluate()
   {
      double buf=0;
      double values[];
      for(int i=0;i < candlesBack;i++)
{
         buf = iCustom(Symbol(), Period(), "Vulkan Profit.ex4",inpVPbars,inpVPversion,inpVPAlerts,inpVPChanelAlerts,inpVPmail,inpVPWMA,inpVPWMAslow,inpVPFasterSidusEMA,inpVPSlowerSidusEMA, 1, i) == EMPTY_VALUE ? 0:iCustom(Symbol(), Period(), "Vulkan Profit.ex4",inpVPbars,inpVPversion,inpVPAlerts,inpVPChanelAlerts,inpVPmail,inpVPWMA,inpVPWMAslow,inpVPFasterSidusEMA,inpVPSlowerSidusEMA, 1, i);

         int t = ArraySize(values);
         if (ArrayResize(values, t + 1))
         {
             values[t] = buf;
}
}
      
for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(values); i++) 
{
         if(values[i] > 0)
         {
            datetime signalTm = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, i);
            Print(__FUNCTION__," ","signalTm"," ",signalTm);
            checkLastSell.signalTime(signalTm);

            Print(__FUNCTION__," ","values[i]"," ",values[i]);

         return true;
         }
      }

      //--- 
      return false;
   }
};
CustomConditionSELL* entrySell;
class CustomConditionSELL2 : public iConditions
{
   datetime _signalTime;

  public:
   bool evaluate()
   {
      if (OrderSelect(OrdersTotal() - 1, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES) && OrderMagicNumber() == magico && OrderType() == OP_SELL)
      {
         if (OrderOpenTime() >= _signalTime)
         {
            return false;
         }
      }

      // Seleccionar la última del historial para este EA
      for(int i=OrdersHistoryTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
      {
         if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY) && OrderSymbol() == _Symbol && OrderMagicNumber() == magico && OrderType() == OP_SELL)
         {
            if (OrderOpenTime() >= _signalTime)
            {
               return false;
            }
            break;
         }
      }


      return true;
   }

   void signalTime(datetime inpsignalTime) { _signalTime = inpsignalTime; }
   datetime  signalTime(void) { return _signalTime; }
};
CustomConditionSELL2* checkLastSell;

int OnInit()
{
   newCandle = new CNewCandle();
   conditionsToBuy.AddCondition(entryBuy = new CustomConditionBUY());
   conditionsToBuy.AddCondition(checkLastBuy = new CustomConditionBUY2());
   conditionsToSell.AddCondition(entrySell = new CustomConditionSELL());
   conditionsToSell.AddCondition(checkLastSell= new CustomConditionSELL2());
   sesionControl.AddSession(timeStart, timeEnd);
   EventSetTimer(1);

   return (INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
   delete newCandle;
}
void OnTick()
{
   if (CloseCandleMode)
      if (!newCandle.IsNewCandle())
      {
         return;
      }

   if (!sesionControl.doSessionControl())
   {
      return;
   }

   //    if (!CalculateIndicators())
   //    {
   //       return;
   //    }

   if (conditionsToBuy.EvaluateConditions())
   {
      actionSendOrder = new SendNewOrder("buy", Lots(), "", 0, SL("buy"), TP("buy"), magico);
      if (actionSendOrder.doAction())
      {
         Notifications(0);
      }
      delete actionSendOrder;
   }
   if (conditionsToSell.EvaluateConditions())
   {
      actionSendOrder = new SendNewOrder("sell", Lots(), "", 0, SL("sell"), TP("sell"), magico);
      if (actionSendOrder.doAction())
      {
         Notifications(1);
      }
      delete actionSendOrder;
   }
}
void OnTimer(void) {}

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

double Price(string direction)
{
   double result = 0;
   if (direction == "buy")
   {
      return result;
   }

   if (direction == "sell")
   {
      return result;
   }

   return -1;
}

double SL(string direction, double entryPrice=0)
{
   double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK);
   double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID);

   if (userSLPips == 0) return 0;
   double SLPips = userSLPips *_Point * 10;
   
   if (direction == "buy")
   {
      if (entryPrice == 0) entryPrice = bid;
      return entryPrice - SLPips;
   }
   if (direction == "sell")
   {
      if (entryPrice == 0) entryPrice = ask;
      return entryPrice + SLPips;
   }

   return 0;
}

double TP(string direction, double entryPrice=0)
{
   double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK);
   double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID);

   if (userTPPips == 0) return 0;
   double TPPips = userTPPips * _Point * 10;
   
   if (direction == "buy")
   {
      if (entryPrice == 0) entryPrice = ask;
      return entryPrice + TPPips;
   }
   if (direction == "sell")
   {
      if (entryPrice == 0) entryPrice = bid;
      return entryPrice - TPPips;
   }

   return 0;
}

double Lots()
{
   return userLots;
   return 0;
}

bool CalculateIndicators()
{
   // TODO: tomar valores del In1007
   double buySignal = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, "In1007.ex4", 20, 2.0, 2, 21, 1, 0);
   if (buySignal != 0)
   {
      Print(__FUNCTION__, " ", "buySignal", " ", buySignal);
   }

   double sellSignal = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, "In1007.ex4", 20, 2.0, 2, 21, 2, 0);
   if (sellSignal != 0)
   {
      Print(__FUNCTION__, " ", "sellSignal", " ", sellSignal);
   }

   return true;
}

void Notifications(int type)
{
   string text = "";
   if (type == 0)
      text += _Symbol + " " + GetTimeFrame(_Period) + " BUY ";
   else
      text += _Symbol + " " + GetTimeFrame(_Period) + " SELL ";

   text += " ";

   if (!notifications)
      return;
   if (desktop_notifications)
      Alert(text);
   if (push_notifications)
      SendNotification(text);
   if (email_notifications)
      SendMail("MetaTrader Notification", text);
}

string GetTimeFrame(int lPeriod)
{
   switch (lPeriod)
   {
      case PERIOD_M1:
         return ("M1");
      case PERIOD_M5:
         return ("M5");
      case PERIOD_M15:
         return ("M15");
      case PERIOD_M30:
         return ("M30");
      case PERIOD_H1:
         return ("H1");
      case PERIOD_H4:
         return ("H4");
      case PERIOD_D1:
         return ("D1");
      case PERIOD_W1:
         return ("W1");
      case PERIOD_MN1:
         return ("MN1");
   }
   return IntegerToString(lPeriod);
}

 

Edit your post use this   to insert your codes for better readability 

 
Forex Sniper #: the problem is that ea is take buy and sell trades on same arrow no matter if its buy arrow or sell arrow .. ea is taking 2 trades opposite way at same time

Then contact the author of the EA and resolve the issue with them. The author even provided his email address in the header.

 
Ugochukwu Mobi #:Edit your post use this   to insert your codes for better readability 

Please stop asking the OP to post his code. He already provided the file in his very first original post.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please stop asking the OP to post his code. He already provided the file in his very first original post.

I did not see He/You should tell

 
Forex Sniper:
i cant figure out why its not working propably ..a little help please......

the problem is that ea is take buy and sell trades on same arrow no matter if its buy arrow or sell arrow .. ea is taking 2 trades opposite way at same timeW

Where is the indicator???

 
Ugochukwu Mobi #: Where is the indicator???

If you have taken a look at the source code, then you will see the link there for the indicator (first two lines). How do you expect to help the OP if you did not even see that?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

If you have taken a look at the source code, then you will see the link there for the indicator (first two lines). How do you expect to help the OP if you did not even see that?

Mr. Carreiro can u please give it a shot ? I'm sorry if i sound amateur but its because i am im not very lighted when it come to coding .. i have great ea idea that i want to implement but need ea to act to rules... if u can please help me solve this problem than i will be very grateful to you . all respect and sorry for my little knowledge in coding its always an honor to see veterans trying to help 
