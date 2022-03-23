Change scale price max and min using CChartObjectSubChart
Scale prices
Marcio Andrade:Post your code and say what’s not working and somebody might help otherwise nobody can
Pls,
I not have sucess changing price max and min in sub charts creteds using CChartObjectSubChart.
Help me.
Hi,
I not have code to access the property, searching this code.
I have big number of if and not sucess.
To creat chart is simple;
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectSubChart.mqh> CChartObjectSubChart *m_chart[]; // chart CChartObjectSubChart objetct //.... //--- create m_chart[i].Create(ChartID(),name,0,x_pos,y_pos,x_size,y_size); m_chart[i].Symbol(m_symbol.name); // Symbol m_chart[i].Period(PERIOD_M1); // Period m_chart[i].Corner(CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); // Anchoring corner m_chart[i].Scale(scale); // Scale m_chart[i].DateScale(false); // Time scale display m_chart[i].PriceScale(false); // Price scale display
Necessary change price of this property in m_charts pointers.
//--- max price of chart double chart_price_max = ChartGetDouble(ChartID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX, 0); //--- min price of chart double chart_price_min = ChartGetDouble(ChartID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN, 0);
Help me.
