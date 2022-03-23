Change scale price max and min using CChartObjectSubChart

Pls,


I not have sucess changing price max and min in sub charts creteds using CChartObjectSubChart.

Help me.



 
Scale prices
 
Marcio Andrade:

Post your code and say what’s not working and somebody might help otherwise nobody can
 

Hi,


I not have code to access the property, searching this code.


I have big number of if and not sucess.


To creat chart is simple;


#include             <ChartObjects\ChartObjectSubChart.mqh>
                                                   CChartObjectSubChart          *m_chart[];                            // chart CChartObjectSubChart objetct


//....



   //--- create
   m_chart[i].Create(ChartID(),name,0,x_pos,y_pos,x_size,y_size);
   m_chart[i].Symbol(m_symbol.name);                              // Symbol
   m_chart[i].Period(PERIOD_M1);                                  // Period
   m_chart[i].Corner(CORNER_LEFT_UPPER);                          // Anchoring corner
   m_chart[i].Scale(scale);                                       // Scale
   m_chart[i].DateScale(false);                                   // Time scale display
   m_chart[i].PriceScale(false);                                  // Price scale display


Necessary change price of this property in m_charts pointers.

   //--- max price of chart
   double chart_price_max = ChartGetDouble(ChartID(), CHART_PRICE_MAX, 0);
   //--- min price of chart
   double chart_price_min = ChartGetDouble(ChartID(), CHART_PRICE_MIN, 0);

Help me.

 
resolved.

