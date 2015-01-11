Getting enumaration expressions from Print()
kemalturgay:It's how to do it. What is not smart enough ?
I would like to print enumaration expressions, not integers, to the expert log.
For example, for the following code, is there a more smart way of doing this?
As a newbie in C++ and MQL, sometimes, I can not be sure that I'm writing the code as it should be :)
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I would like to print enumaration expressions, not integers, to the expert log.
For example, for the following code, is there a more smart way of doing this?