Disable Expert Output for third party indicator
Stefanus Wardoyo:No you need the source code
Dear Sir,
I have third party indicator, and have no source code inside.
But this indicator I used in my EA
However, the original programmer ( i dont know who is it ), forgot to clear out debug command, and shown always 0 in every tick.
It's annoying, because I cannot do debug in my EA, all is rolled with this garbage output from the indicator
please advise.
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Dear Sir,
I have third party indicator, and have no source code inside.
But this indicator I used in my EA.
However, the original programmer ( i dont know who is it ), forgot to clear out debug command, and shown always 0 in every tick.
It's annoying, because I cannot do debug in my EA, all is rolled with this garbage output from the indicator.
Question :
is there any possibility to OFF expert output special for one indicator ?
or there is way around to handle this problem ?
note: sorry, due to Intellectual Property, I cannot attach the indicator
please advise.