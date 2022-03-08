Disable Expert Output for third party indicator

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Dear Sir,

I have third party indicator, and have no source code inside.

But this indicator I used in my EA.


However, the original programmer ( i dont know who is it ), forgot to clear out debug command, and shown always 0 in every tick.

It's annoying, because I cannot do debug in my EA, all is rolled with this garbage output from the indicator.




Question :

is there any possibility to OFF expert output special for one indicator ?


or there is way around to handle this problem ?


note: sorry, due to Intellectual Property, I cannot attach the indicator 


please advise. 

 
Stefanus Wardoyo:

Dear Sir,

I have third party indicator, and have no source code inside.

But this indicator I used in my EA

However, the original programmer ( i dont know who is it ), forgot to clear out debug command, and shown always 0 in every tick.

It's annoying, because I cannot do debug in my EA, all is rolled with this garbage output from the indicator

please advise. 

No you need the source code
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