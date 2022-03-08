Symbols on Mt4 across top of chart instead of down the left side?

I clicked something that caused the symbols (currency pairs) to span across the top of the screen.

I really want them to show up along the left hand side of the screen as before. Can anyone plz tell me how

Drag the panel from its header towards the bottom and the left and release.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Drag the panel from its header towards the bottom and the left and release.


OMG!!!! Thank you VERY much! Worked perfectly Fernando.

