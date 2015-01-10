MT Strategy Tester Issue - BUG?
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Hello,
I am just asking the community for a strange behaviour I noticed in MT4 strategy tester.
Place the included files into :
1. start_tester.bat into MT4 Terminal client root installation folder
2. tester.ini into config folder
3. och.test.mql4 into MQL4\Experts folder
Run start_tester.bat, MT4 client terminal should launched and automatically execute the EA (check you have MetaQuotes server in servers list and History data).
When Tester is finished, just clic on Start button to execute the tester one more time, you should have the following result in Strategy Tester Journal log :
Does anyone know how to have correct instrument properties the first time MT4 Strategy tester is launched using a configuration file?
Regards,
och
PS : If we test this EA is Strategytester without using a configuration file (ie not using the .bat file) then the first run is OK! Even with no connection to the broker!