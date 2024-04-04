Thief abusing site services

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HOW a person can message us without any user name?? or the User name is X ??

Im wonder that we connot see his profile and he also advertising a telegram channel that sells cracked market EA on it with lower price!!


 
He's already banned, so no name! I also got this message from different accounts.
 
Evgeny Belyaev #:
He's already banned, so no name! I also got this message from different accounts.

thank for your reply

 
Hey good to know. I thought it was a chat bug since the name got visible a day later.
 
someone message me to join there telegram group where they decompile market advisors and sell it for less prices be aware 
Files:
IMG_20240404_203307.jpg  137 kb
 
Ahmed Ibrahim Mahmoud Ibrahim #:
someone message me to join there telegram group where they decompile market advisors and sell it for less prices be aware 

Send me the link to forward it to the admins please (in PM).

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