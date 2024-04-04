Thief abusing site services
He's already banned, so no name! I also got this message from different accounts.
Hey good to know. I thought it was a chat bug since the name got visible a day later.
someone message me to join there telegram group where they decompile market advisors and sell it for less prices be aware
Files:
IMG_20240404_203307.jpg 137 kb
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HOW a person can message us without any user name?? or the User name is X ??
Im wonder that we connot see his profile and he also advertising a telegram channel that sells cracked market EA on it with lower price!!