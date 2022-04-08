StopLoss at High or Low Previous Candle
Md Amzad Hossain #:i'm new in programming can you add this code Select the order. If it already has a stop loss, don't modify it.? Please
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i want place SL at high or low candlestick, using code below.. but the SL always move after new candle was close.
How to make it fix and not move again ? Thanks for help