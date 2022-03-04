MT5 iPhone Mobile App Chart

Hello Everyone,

My MT5 chart looks like this now as you can see screenshot. Full of lines crossing each other and looks very messy. I cleared the cache from the app itself and restarted the phone but still not helping me get rid of these unwanted lines. Other than this the app is second to none by far.

I appreciate your help and advise fixing this problem. Cheers
 
Go to the "Add Objects" icon and click on the "Trash Can" on the top-right and select "Delete All", to remove all those lines.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Thank you, but there is no objects.
 
Indicators maybe? Do the same there, although I don't know of any such indicator on the Mobile app???

 

Wait a minute — could those be trades? If so, disable showing the trade history.

If those are trades, then you should have said so in the first post. It would have saved some time.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Wait a minute — could those be trades? If so, disable showing the trade history.

Yes these lines are due to trades probably, apologies for not mentioning that in the first place.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Not indicators
 
Then disable the display of trade history in the Chart Options. There is nothing else that can be done except improve your trading so that it is not all over the place.

