A Similar Indicator ?

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Hi Guys


I need some help to find a similar indicator to this indicator in this picture , that use Buffers not Objects ,  to detect the trend direction ... 
It's the "3SMATrendFilterPro" for Hector .

 

Have you try #signal_bars_v10a ? created by cja

This indicator can detect trend direction based on MACD, RSI, CCI, Stoch ..... also completed with other usefull info

but I don't know if this indi #signal_bars_v10a using buffers or objects... I'm only user, not programmer.

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