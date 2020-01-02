change password

New comment
 

Dear all,

How to change password for login account of MT5 by MQL5? or is it possiable to forbid viewing trading history and copy trades during trading hours?

please advise.

 

 

 

 
tsaktuo:

 

 

Can we change the password by MQL5 code? not manually? How to change password(both master and investor) for multi acounts by mql5 code?
 

dear all 


if i lose my password for mt4 .. how i can change to new one ?

 
ellya10:

dear all

if i lose my password for mt4 .. how i can change to new one ?

Contact your broker

New comment